Youth talk: The cultural bonds between China and Southeast Asia

16:47, April 11, 2025 By Kou Jie, Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi, Yang Chunyan, Yu Liang ( People's Daily Online

China and Southeast Asian countries are linked by common mountains and rivers and share a historical bond. China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia have a rich history of cultural exchanges and mutual learning that persists today.

"Journey to the West," "Nezha 2," scrubbing and sauna in northeast China, Chongqing hot pot... A group of young people from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China got together to show you how the youth of these nations communicate with one another and how strong the cultural links are between China and Southeast Asia.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)