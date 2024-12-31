Cambodia earns 1.15 bln USD from exports of raw cashew nuts in 2024

Xinhua) 17:07, December 31, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia earned 1.15 billion U.S. dollars from the exports of raw cashew nuts in 2024, a year-on-year rise of 31 percent, according to the Cashew Nut Association of Cambodia (CAC)'s report on Tuesday.

The report showed that the Southeast Asian country exported a total of 815,000 tonnes of the commodity in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of about 24 percent.

About 793,453 tonnes, or 97.3 percent, of the commodity were sold to neighboring Vietnam, it said.

CAC President Uon Silot said Cambodia had become the world's second-largest producer of raw cashew nuts, with a total production of 850,000 tonnes in 2024, up 26 percent year-on-year.

"The increase is a positive sign for the development of the cashew nut industry," he said, adding that the cashew nut price was also good in 2024.

Cashew is among the country's potential cash crops in addition to rice, rubber, cassava, palm oil, bananas, mangoes, longans, and pepper.

According to the CAC, the kingdom currently has approximately 700,000 hectares of cashew plantations in roughly 10 provinces.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)