Cambodia's senate president to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:54, November 30, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen will pay an official goodwill visit to China from Dec. 2 to 4.
Hun Sen's visit is at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said Saturday.
