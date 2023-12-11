Experts discuss conservation, development of Cambodia's UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Coordinating Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Preah Vihear (ICC-Preah Vihear) held its eighth plenary and technical session in northwest Cambodia on Monday.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona presided over the session.

Moreover, the representatives of China and India co-chaired the one-day event, which saw experts reporting on the progress and results of the 11th-century temple's conservation, restoration and development.

Kong Puthikar, director-general of the National Authority for Preah Vihear (NAPV), said the NAPV is preparing a new management plan for the temple and also a tourism management plan to facilitate visitor access and provide them with better visiting experience.

He said the NAPV has been actively working with international archeological teams to preserve and restore ruined parts of the ancient temple.

"I'd like to express my sincere thanks to honorable co-chairs, distinguished representative of member states, ad hoc experts, national and international teams for actively supporting and contributing to the conservation, restoration and management of the site," he said in his opening remarks.

Established in 2014, the ICC-Preah Vihear is the international mechanism for coordinating all assistance extended by different countries and organizations for preserving and developing the Preah Vihear.

Preah Vihear, a Hindu temple, is situated on the top of a 525-meter cliff in the Dangrek Mountains in Preah Vihear province, about 400 km north of the capital Phnom Penh and 200 km northwest of the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province.

The temple was inscribed on the prestigious World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in July 2008.

