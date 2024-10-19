CPC delegation visits Cambodia on ties

Xinhua) 16:32, October 19, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Cambodia from Wednesday to Saturday.

Qu, who is also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Senate First Vice President Prak Sokhonn, Acting National Assembly President Cheam Yeap, and Funcinpec Party President Prince Norodom Chakravuth, among others.

During the meetings, Qu comprehensively introduced the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and had in-depth exchanges on China-Cambodia relations and inter-party exchanges.

The Cambodian side spoke highly of the significance of the third plenary session of the CPC Central Committee, and expressed its willingness to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China and build a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.

