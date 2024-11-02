Chinese-invested expressway in Cambodia marks 2nd anniversary of operation

Xinhua) 10:00, November 02, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Cambodia's first high-speed toll road, celebrated the second anniversary of its operation on Friday.

Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin took part in the event, held here at the headquarters of the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway Co., Ltd., the operator of the 187-km expressway.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ponea said the expressway has become a key strategic route, linking the first economic powerhouse of Phnom Penh with the second economic powerhouse of the coastal province of Sihanoukville.

"This expressway has been providing great benefits to Cambodia's socio-economic development and tourism," he said. "It has played a crucial role in improving the efficiency of travel and goods transport."

The minister said the motorway was one of major achievements in Cambodia under the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation, in addition to the Sihanoukville Special Economy Zone, the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport and the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

"These achievements are a solid testament to our joint efforts in building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future," he said.

Wang said the expressway was a landmark project of China-Cambodia cooperation under the BRI.

"It is a vivid example of China-Cambodia joint efforts in building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard community with a shared future in a new era," he said.

The ambassador said the expressway has significantly contributed to creating job opportunities, promoting regional development and improving the well-being of local people.

At the event, the company offered a one-year free travel to Chhum Sophearun, a 42-year-old taxi driver, who was the 10 millionth user of the expressway.

