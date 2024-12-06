A dance of friendship: Cambodian Princess shares traditional dance moves to say "I love you"

People's Daily Online) 13:28, December 06, 2024

Get ready to witness a heartfelt dance of friendship! During a Chinese media trip to Cambodia on Dec. 5, 2024, Cambodian Princess Jenna Norodom, with elegance and poise, expressed "I love you" through traditional Cambodian dance. A People's Daily Online reporter responded by teaching the princess a hand gesture dance that is popular in China, radiating the everlasting friendship between China and Cambodia.

The ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) recently organized a Chinese media familiarization trip under the theme of "Heritage and Harmony: Exploring the Heart of Southeast Asia in Cambodia". From Dec. 4 to 7, journalists from Chinese media as well as a diplomat from the Cambodian Embassy in Beijing joined the visit to Cambodia to uncover the heartwarming narratives that reflect the deepening bond and mutual understanding between the two nations.

