Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam consumption in sync
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 09:12, April 14, 2025
In recent years, emerging industries in China have boosted consumer vitality. The younger generation has become the driving force behind new consumption patterns. Whether it's the craze of "Goods Economy" in Southeast Asia or the preference for smart technology and healthy lifestyles, these trends reflect the aspirations of Generation Z for a better life. It also energizes the high-quality economic development of China.
