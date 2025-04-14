Hanoi Citywalk: China-Vietnam consumption in sync

In recent years, emerging industries in China have boosted consumer vitality. The younger generation has become the driving force behind new consumption patterns. Whether it's the craze of "Goods Economy" in Southeast Asia or the preference for smart technology and healthy lifestyles, these trends reflect the aspirations of Generation Z for a better life. It also energizes the high-quality economic development of China.

