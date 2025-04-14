Home>>
Hanoi Citywalk: When China and Vietnam meet in flavor
By Sheng Chuyi, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 11:34, April 14, 2025
Connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam share a culinary blend. China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. Food has become a bond between the two peoples.
