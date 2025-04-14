Languages

Archive

Home>>

Hanoi Citywalk: When China and Vietnam meet in flavor

By Sheng Chuyi, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 11:34, April 14, 2025

Connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam share a culinary blend. China has been committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. Food has become a bond between the two peoples.

 (Zhang Heyun and Chen Yongjia, as interns, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories