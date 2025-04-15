Xi calls on China, Vietnam to oppose hegemonism, unilateralism, protectionism

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged China and Vietnam to jointly oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism.

In his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xi said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government, the country has achieved political and social stability, and made impressive achievements in its cause of Doi Moi (reform), while its international status is increasing, for which China feels rejoiced.

Both sides shoulder the historical mission of realizing national rejuvenation and accelerating national development, Xi noted.

He called on the two countries to forge a strong sense of a community with a shared future, and deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, so as to serve their respective modernization processes, and better benefit the two peoples.

The two sides, Xi said, should strengthen the strategic coordination and consolidate the political foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

He urged the two sides to intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, and jointly oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism.

Xi also called on the two sides to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, so as to jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and safeguard peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and beyond.

Xi said the two sides should promote high-quality development to provide solid strategic support for the two countries' joint march toward modernization.

China and Vietnam, Xi said, should give full play to their geographical advantages of being connected by land and sea, strengthen the alignment of development strategies and tap the potential of industrial cooperation.

He also called on the two countries to steadily advance cooperation in infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and ensure a smooth flow of trade.

The two countries should expand cooperation in traditional areas such as trade and investment, and expand cooperation in emerging industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence, clean energy and digital economy.

Xi also said China and Vietnam should firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, and work together to push for economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

The two sides should deepen cultural cooperation and promote the main theme of China-Vietnam friendship, Xi said.

He urged the two sides to ensure a series of activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges a success, so as to tell stories well of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as their joint pursuit of modernization.

Xi also urged the two sides to carry out more projects to win the hearts and minds of the people and improve their lives.

For his part, Pham Minh Chinh said that Xi's state visit to Vietnam is the most important high-level exchange between the two countries this year, adding that this is a great, joyous event in Vietnam-China relations and of historic significance, and will surely lead Vietnam-China relations to greater development and inject strong impetus into bilateral cooperation.

Since Xi's visit to Vietnam in 2023, the strategic mutual trust between the two countries has been further enhanced, practical cooperation has witnessed significant progress and the friendship of the two peoples has deepened, he said.

Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with China and is determined to firmly promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, said the Vietnamese prime minister.

Noting that Vietnam sincerely congratulates China on its tremendous development achievements, he said Vietnam supports China's sustained development and growth, and hopes to learn from China's experience in the governance of the party and the country, its spirit of self-reliance and its development philosophy and model.

The Vietnamese leader noted that his country looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas including economy and trade, investment, connectivity, science and technology, as well as finance to enhance economic vitality and growth drivers so as to jointly cope with risks and challenges.

He also said that Vietnam looks forward to the successful hosting of the Vietnam-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges and expects more robust personnel exchanges and sub-national cooperation, and closer bond of the two peoples.

He said that his country also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in international and regional affairs, so as to maintain strategic focus in the complex and volatile international situation, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and the international order.

