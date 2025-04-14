Xi arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam for a state visit and receives a warm welcome

On April 14, 2025, a special plane carrying General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. Xi is paying a state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong.

At the airport a warm welcome awaited Xi, with representatives from various sectors of both China and Vietnam waving flags. Local bands and dancers, dressed in full attire and brimming with enthusiasm, greeted him with colorful performances.

