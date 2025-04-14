Xi says looking forward to in-depth exchanges with Vietnamese leaders on issues of strategic significance

HANOI, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he looks forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with Vietnamese leaders on issues concerning ties between the two parties and countries that have a global impact, determine future direction, and possess strategic significance, as well as on international and regional issues of common concern.

Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

The Chinese leader added that he also expects to take his visit as an opportunity to work with the Vietnamese side to draw up a new blueprint for the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

