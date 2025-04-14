Xi says China to join neighboring countries for Asia's modernization

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will deepen friendly cooperation with neighboring countries and jointly advance Asia's modernization.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Building on past achievements and making new advances in pursuit of shared goals." The article was published on Monday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam ahead of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Noting that Asia represents a new elevation in global cooperation and development, Xi said that at a new starting point toward revitalization of the whole region, Asia faces both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

"China will ensure continuity and stability of its neighbourhood diplomacy. We will stay committed to the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness," he wrote, adding that "we will continue to pursue the policy of forging friendship and partnership with our neighbours."

"Today, global, epoch-making and historical changes are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulent transformation," Xi said, adding that China remains a key engine of the world economy.

"China will continue to provide more opportunities to the world with its high standard, and will contribute to the development of all countries with its high-quality development," he added.

