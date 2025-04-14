Xi says China ready to advance standard-gauge railway projects with Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:32, April 14, 2025

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China stands ready to advance cooperation with Vietnam on the three standard-gauge railways in northern Vietnam and the smart port.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Building on past achievements and making new advances in pursuit of shared goals" published on Monday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam ahead of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Also in the article, Xi said China welcomes more quality Vietnamese products in the Chinese market and encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Vietnam.

"Our two countries should step up cooperation on industrial and supply chains, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence and green development to create more benefits for the two peoples," he wrote.

