China, Vietnam to conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 09:16, April 14, 2025

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Vietnamese navies will carry out their 38th joint patrol in the waters of the Beibu Gulf on April 16 and 17, based on relevant agreements and arrangements between the two militaries, a statement issued by China's Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.

This move will further enhance pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and improve their ability to jointly safeguard the security of relevant waters, according to the statement.

