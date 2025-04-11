Home>>
China, Vietnam to hold border defense friendship exchange
(Xinhua) 13:01, April 11, 2025
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam will hold their 9th Border Defense Friendship Exchange from April 11 to 17, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced Friday.
The event, part of the two countries' annual military exchange plan, is set to take place in designated areas and ports in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Vietnam's Lang Son Province.
