Chinese investment in Vietnam maintains rapid growth: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:23, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprises' direct investment in Vietnam surpassed 2.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, sustaining swift growth, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Thursday.

Vietnam is an important overseas investment destination for China, spokesperson He Yongqian said at a regular press conference.

The spokesperson said that in recent years, economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam has developed steadily.

China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner since 2004, while Vietnam has been China's largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) since 2016.

Bilateral trade volume between the two countries has exceeded 200 billion U.S. dollars for four consecutive years -- reaching 260.65 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.5 percent, according to the spokesperson.

China is willing to work with the Vietnamese side to promote the upgrading of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries to better benefit the people of both nations, she added.

