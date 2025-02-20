FM spokesperson responds to Vietnam's parliament approving investment for Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project

Xinhua) 09:50, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday made remarks on Vietnam's parliament approving investment for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project.

Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday approved investment for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In response to a relevant question, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing that since last year, China and Vietnam have exchanged views on multiple occasions on enhancing railway connectivity between the two countries.

He said the two sides agreed to accelerate the feasibility study of the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong standard gauge railway, speed up the plan compilation of the Dong Dang-Hanoi standard gauge railway and the Mong Cai-Ha Long-Hai Phong standard gauge railway, and advance the work of building a standard gauge railway connection point between Hekou in China and Lao Cai in Vietnam.

