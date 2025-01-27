Vietnamese PM meets Chinese ambassador on ties

Xinhua) 10:33, January 27, 2025

HANOI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has vowed to continuously solidify the foundation for building a Vietnam-China community of shared future.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei in the Vietnamese capital, Chinh said that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and China is time-honored and unbreakable.

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government have always regarded the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority, Chinh stressed.

The Vietnamese prime minister urged both sides to fully leverage the advantages of land and sea connectivity between the two countries and step up substantive cooperation and the implementation of significant and symbolic projects.

For his part, He said China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the steady and long-term development of China-Vietnam friendship and contribute to regional and world peace and prosperity.

