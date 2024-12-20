Vietnam's party general secretary To Lam meets Chinese defense minister

Xinhua) 16:59, December 20, 2024

HANOI, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam met with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun here on Thursday.

Lam welcomed Dong's participation in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army, saying that Vietnam and China are socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers.

Lam said Vietnam cherishes China's valuable support in the cause of national liberation, national independence and socialist construction in Vietnam, and takes developing friendly relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.

Lam expressed the hope that the two militaries will strengthen practical cooperation and inject new vitality to the development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Dong noted that China and Vietnam has entered a new era of building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The Chinese side cherishes the traditional friendship between the two parties, the two countries and the two militaries, and stands ready to follow the guidance of the consensus reached by top leaders of both parties and countries, deepen practical cooperation with the Vietnamese side in various areas including maritime security, enhance strategic mutual trust between both militaries, promote constant development of bilateral relations and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Dong said.

On Friday, Dong and his delegation attended a grand gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army.

