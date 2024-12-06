Home>>
Chinese FM to co-chair 16th meeting of China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation
(Xinhua) 16:11, December 06, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the 16th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Beijing on Dec. 10, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here Friday.
