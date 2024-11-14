China, Vietnam agree to enhance security cooperation

Xinhua) 09:06, November 14, 2024

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties, bilateral relations have achieved strong and sustainable development, and solid progress has been made in the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

It is hoped that the two sides will focus on implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders, jointly implement the cooperation documents already signed, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of politics and law, enhance regional and multilateral coordination, and push bilateral security cooperation to a higher level, Chen added.

Trac expressed his willingness to push for deeper and more solid security cooperation between the two countries.

