China congratulates Luong Cuong on election as Vietnam's president: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:23, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Comrade Luong Cuong on his election as President of Vietnam, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Luong Cuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, was elected as Vietnam's president on Monday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing that it is believed that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the Vietnamese people will achieve new and greater accomplishments in the cause of socialist modernization.

Lin noted that China and Vietnam are a community of shared future with strategic significance, adding that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges. He said that the development of bilateral relations is facing new historical opportunities.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, promote traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote the construction of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)