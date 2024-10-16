China's first cross-border tourism cooperation zone operational

This undated file photo shows people visiting the China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone in the border city of Chongzuo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

NANNING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone, with the Chinese part in Chongzuo, a border city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, went into operation on Tuesday.

As China's first cross-border tourism cooperation zone, the Chinese part of the zone spans approximately 2 square kilometers. The zone began trial operations in September 2023.

The Detian-Ban Gioc Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia. Within the cooperation zone, tourists enjoy facilitated customs clearance services, according to local border inspection authorities in Guangxi.

The official launch of the cross-border tourism cooperation zone is expected to yield valuable insights for the high-level opening up and collaboration between the two countries, said Hu Fan, vice chairman of Guangxi.

