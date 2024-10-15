China welcomes Vietnam to hold trade promotion activities: joint statement
HANOI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes Vietnam to hold trade promotion activities within its borders, and Vietnam supports China's efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on the basis of meeting standards and procedures, according to a joint statement issued here on Monday.
The statement, issued during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, said that China welcomes Vietnam to hold trade promotion activities within its borders and will promote the early signing of the protocol on the export of peppers, passion fruit, raw bird's nests and edible bird's nests to China.
China will work actively to facilitate the entry of Vietnamese agricultural products like citrus fruits, avocados, sugar apples, wax apples, plant-derived Chinese medicinal materials, buffalo meat, beef, pork, and livestock and poultry meat products, the statement said.
It added that Vietnam actively welcomes the participation of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
