China to promote high-quality, high-level cooperation with Vietnam -- Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

HANOI, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Saturday that China stands ready to promote high-quality and high-level cooperation in various fields with Vietnam.

China is willing to continue to make bigger the pie of economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam, said Li when meeting with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president.

Li conveyed the cordial greetings of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, to To Lam, saying that in August this year, the top leaders of the two parties and countries held a meeting in Beijing and made a strategic plan for promoting the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, which charted the course for the development of bilateral relations.

He said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication, deepen solidarity and coordination, and firmly promote the building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Li pointed out that China stands ready to solidify the six major goals of greater political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, more solid popular foundation, closer multilateral coordination and collaboration, and more proper management of differences.

It is hoped that the two sides will simultaneously promote the "hard connectivity" of railway, expressway and port infrastructure and the "soft connectivity" of smart customs to provide solid support for improving the facilitation of trade and investment and safeguarding the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, Li said.

He said China is willing to work with Vietnam to actively study the pilot construction of cross-border economic cooperation zones, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as information technology, new energy, digital economy, and important minerals, and deepen cultural exchanges.

China stands ready to carry out cooperation under the three major global initiatives, jointly promote the building of an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and maintain and promote prosperity and tranquility in Asia, Li added.

For his part, To Lam asked Li to convey his sincere greetings to Xi, and warmly congratulated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He said the party and the government of Vietnam have always attached great importance to developing relations with China, and have always regarded relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

The Vietnamese side will firmly follow the path jointly set by the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, adhering to the six major goals, to deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and promote the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He said Vietnam firmly abides by the one-China principle and firmly opposes all forms of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, adding that Vietnam is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to maintain regular high-level exchanges, strengthen exchanges between parties, legislatures and civil societies, deepen practical cooperation on trade, investment, finance, agriculture and local governments, and hold the Vietnam-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges to consolidate the popular support of the two countries.

Vietnam supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the three major global initiatives, he said, adding that his country is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks, so as to make greater contributions to promoting regional and world peace and prosperity.

