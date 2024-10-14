China ready to strengthen alignment of development strategies with Vietnam -- Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

HANOI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to strengthen alignment of development strategies with Vietnam, carrying out the plan of synergizing the Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang here on Sunday.

China and Vietnam both are developing countries standing at a critical stage in their modernization efforts, Li said when holding talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, adding China firmly supports Vietnam in pursuing a path of socialism that suits its national conditions.

Li reaffirmed China's commitment to continuously improving and upgrading cooperation across various sectors with the Southeast Asian nation.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Vietnam in areas such as connectivity, trade, investment, tourism, healthcare, and disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as expand collaboration in local currency settlement and emerging industries, including the digital economy and green development, Li said.

In August, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, drawing a blueprint for and injecting fresh vigor into the development of China-Vietnam relations, Li said.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, maintain high-level communication, and continuously build mutual trust, Li said.

The Chinese premier also called on upholding the original aspiration of good-neighborliness and friendship, reinforcing confidence in the two countries' respective paths and systems, strengthening solidarity and cooperation, expanding comprehensive strategic cooperation and deepening the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Li urged the two countries to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, both taking place next year, to further deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially the younger generations, and carry forward the cause of China-Vietnam friendship.

Li urged both sides to stick to the principle of friendly consultation, properly handle differences and expand maritime cooperation.

China stands ready to work with Vietnam to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Vietnam at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and APEC, strive for more just and rational global governance, safeguard the interests of developing countries, and play a leading role in the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Pham, for his part, said Vietnam and China enjoy a close relationship of comrades and brothers, and that their traditional friendship grows ever stronger.

Developing relations with China is a top priority and a strategic choice for the party and the government of Vietnam, Pham said, noting China is the only country that encompasses all of Vietnam's foreign policy priorities.

Vietnam abides by the one-China principle, supports China's development and growth, as well as the series of global initiatives put forward by President Xi, Pham said. He thanked China for its long-term support and assistance to his country.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations, Pham noted, saying that guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of both parties and countries, Vietnam stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges and enhance synergy of development strategies with China.

He also pledged to advance cooperation with China in finance, investment, agriculture and science and technology, accelerate connectivity in transportation infrastructure, explore new models such as cross-border economic cooperation zones, expand collaboration in emerging sectors like the digital economy and green development, as well as strengthen exchanges in education, tourism, and youth exchanges.

Vietnam is also willing to strengthen multilateral coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Pham said.

He called on both countries to implement the high-level consensus of the two parties and two countries, properly manage differences through friendly consultation, and jointly safeguard maritime peace and stability.

Following the talks, Li and Pham witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents in various fields, including connectivity, agricultural products, customs, finance, human resources, media, and education.

During Li's official visit to Vietnam, the two countries are also expected to issue a joint statement.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

