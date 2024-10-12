Senior CPC, CPV officials hold talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:30, October 12, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Luong Cuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi held talks with Luong Cuong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and a permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, in Beijing on Friday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that the important consensus reached by leaders of the two parties and two countries on the construction of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future has charted the course for the development of bilateral relations. China stands ready to work with Vietnam to take practical measures to promote the implementation of the important consensus.

Cai noted that China is willing to join hands with Vietnam to create broad prospects for the cause of socialism, adding that the two sides should carry forward their tradition of high-level exchange and enhance political mutual trust, strengthen exchange between theoretical departments, and deepen mutual governance experience learning. They should also deepen cooperation in fields such as culture, tourism, education, health and media, and support each other firmly on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, he added.

Luong Cuong said that the CPV and the Vietnamese government attach great importance to relations with China, considering its relations with China as an objective need, strategic choice and priority in its foreign policy. He said that the Vietnamese side is willing to work with China to fully leverage party-to-party channels and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both parties and countries.

Vietnam adheres firmly to the one-China principle, and is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to contribute to regional and world peace and development, Luong Cuong said.

