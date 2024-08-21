China's police chief meets Vietnamese counterpart

August 21, 2024

Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Luong Tam Quang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Luong Tam Quang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Chinese side will work with the Vietnamese side to deliver on major common understandings between the top leaders of the two parties and two countries.

The two sides should adhere to high-level strategic guidance, strengthen cooperation on political security, deepen cooperation in combating cross-border gambling and illegal cross-border entry and exit, enhance coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, and make contributions to the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, said Wang.

Luong Tam Quang said the Vietnamese side will work with the Chinese side to deepen cooperation in the field of law enforcement and security.

