Chinese defense minister meets Vietnamese counterpart

Xinhua) 14:33, August 20, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun on Tuesday met with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang in Beijing.

Dong stressed the need for accelerated efforts from the two militaries to improve cooperation quality and efficiency. Work should be done to maintain the momentum of cooperation in various fields including personnel training, joint exercises and international collaboration, while expanding new areas for more practical results, Dong said.

For his part, Giang said the Vietnamese side will continue strengthening cooperation with the Chinese military in mutual visits and friendly border exchanges and promote bilateral ties to a new level.

