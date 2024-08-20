Chinese premier meets Vietnam's top leader

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China.

Noting that China considers Vietnam a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Li said China is ready to carry forward the long-standing friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and work toward the goals of higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better management and resolution of differences.

Li noted that China and Vietnam are interconnected economically and in trade, and have high industry complementarity and broad space for cooperation.

China is willing to move faster to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, enhance connectivity, expand trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation in such areas as agriculture, infrastructure, energy, the digital economy, green development and key minerals, Li said.

China and Vietnam will host a series of activities celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties next year. Li said the two countries should deepen people-to-people exchange in areas such as culture, tourism, education and health to promote understanding and amity between the two peoples.

He also urged enhanced coordination under multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, and called for greater efforts to promote an equal, orderly, multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, aiming to contribute to regional and global peace and development.

To Lam said that Vietnam has always considered relations with China to be a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy, and that Vietnam adheres firmly to the one-China principle.

He said his country is willing to work with China to strengthen exchange at all levels, consolidate political mutual trust, and deepen cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, transportation, tourism and education to promote the construction of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, who is on a state visit to China, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

