Home>>
Chinese, Vietnamese central banks sign MOU to enhance bilateral cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:37, August 20, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The central banks of China and Vietnam on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral cooperation, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
The MOU was signed by PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng and Nguyen Thi Hong, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, said the PBOC.
The PBOC said the signing of the MOU will facilitate cooperation between China and Vietnam in such areas as local currency settlement, currency swaps and cross-border payment connectivity.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China is always top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy: To Lam
- Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit China from Aug. 18 to 20
- China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training
- China firmly opposes Vietnam's submission on undersea shelf in South China Sea
- Chinese, Vietnamese vessels conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.