China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training

Xinhua) 16:21, August 02, 2024

NANNING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Police personnel from China and Vietnam concluded joint counter-terrorism training in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday.

The training was aimed at jointly addressing the threat of terrorism and focused on combating violent terrorist activities.

During the two-week program, police personnel from both sides conducted exchanges, discussions and various exercises covering subjects such as command, skills and tactics.

This joint training exercise marked the first of its kind between the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the mobile police forces of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security. It aimed to cement friendship between the two countries, strengthen mutual trust and cooperation, and enhance joint counter-terrorism capabilities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)