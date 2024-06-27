China's top political advisor meets Vietnamese PM

June 27, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China will, as always, firmly support Vietnam in pursuing a socialist path that suits its own national conditions.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to work with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to contribute to the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Wang said.

Noting developing bilateral relations between the two parties and countries is the strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy, Chinh said Vietnam firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to further exchange experience on party and state governance with China, as well as further develop close mutually-beneficial cooperation and push for greater development of bilateral relations.

