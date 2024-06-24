Vietnamese merchant's entrepreneurial spirit shines in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 11:01, June 24, 2024

Each afternoon, Wanzhong International Wholesale Market in Dongxing, a border city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is teeming with tourists. On the market's fifth floor, Vo Thi Thanh Tam, a 27-year-old Vietnamese merchant, passionately showcases Vietnamese specialty products to visitors, engaging with them in Chinese.

"Previously, I would emphasize how delicious the products are, but now everyone is more health-conscious, so I recommend low-sugar and low-oil food to customers," Vo said as she opened a pack of low-sugar biscuits and offered them to two tourists.

Vo Thi Thanh Tam (first from left), a 27-year-old Vietnamese merchant, introduces products to visitors. (People's Daily Online/Tan Jiangbo)

Vo, who has been working in Dongxing for 10 years, has grown accustomed to the daily cross-border commute from Vietnam to China. Through her experience, she has developed a keen understanding of Chinese customers' preferences and has gained valuable insights into the business strategies employed by local merchants.

Vo lives in Mong Cai, Vietnam, which is situated just across the river from Dongxing.

Vo's daily routine begins at 8:30 a.m. when she leaves her home and rides her motorcycle to Mong Cai port. After completing the streamlined customs clearance process, she arrives at her shop by 9 a.m. The shop operates until approximately 6 p.m., enabling Vo to return home in time to enjoy dinner with her family.

"Compared to a few years ago, the customs clearance process is much more convenient, with simplified procedures. We can travel back and forth between the two countries easily every day. Many of my friends also work in China like me," Vo said.

Vo's journey in Dongxing began at the age of 17. She later secured a position as a salesperson in the wholesale market, where she quickly developed a fondness for the working environment.

Vo Thi Thanh Tam works in her shop. (People's Daily Online/Tan Jiangbo)

Recognizing the immense potential of cross-border tourism, she invested her savings in renting a shop within the wholesale market in April of last year.

"I just had to bring my border crossing card, passport, and the contract to apply for a business license, and it was a breeze. Once that was done, I got a Chinese bank card and connected it to my phone, allowing my shop to accept mobile payments," Vo explained.

The ease of setting up a shop in Dongxing has solidified her resolve to continue working in China and pursuing her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Nowadays, Vo has expanded her shop, offering a wide array of specialty products that include popular Vietnamese delicacies such as dried fruits and vegetables, cashews, durian pastries, and bread, as well as goods from other ASEAN countries.

Having spent a decade working in Dongxing, Vo has also nurtured several personal aspirations.

"I want to visit Shanghai and Beijing in China, especially the magnificent Great Wall!" she said.

