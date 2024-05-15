Vietnam encourages Chinese businesses to expand investment: PM

HANOI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese government always encourages Chinese businesses to expand investment in areas where China has strengths and Vietnam prioritizes such as innovation, green development, renewable energy and smart urban areas, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

He made the statement on Tuesday while chairing a seminar in capital Hanoi with representatives of 19 leading Chinese corporations in the green and digital economic sector.

This was the first meeting between the Vietnamese Prime Minister and Chinese businesses.

Chinh said trade, investment, and economic cooperation between China and Vietnam, particularly in digital and green economies, will be a significant and driving force in the advancement of the two countries' bilateral ties.

He told Chinese businesses to develop large-scale, standard projects in Vietnam in the fields of high technology and construction, infrastructure for road and rail transportation, metallurgy, healthcare, education and renewable energy.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said China firmly supports Vietnam in accelerating industrialization and modernization, and is willing to assist Vietnam's economic transformation, upgrading and its sustainable development.

China will also encourage more Chinese-funded enterprises with technological strength and credibility to engage in key areas of cooperation with Vietnam, said the ambassador.

