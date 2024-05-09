Vietnamese PM meets senior Chinese legislator

Xinhua) 20:09, May 09, 2024

HANOI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to promote the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Zhang Qingwei, visiting vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, said here on Wednesday.

Zhang, who visited Vietnam to attend the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, made the remarks when meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Zhang said that China and Vietnam are traditionally friendly neighbors. The profound friendship of "comrades and brothers" forged and carefully cultivated by the older generation of leaders of the two countries continues to flourish.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual assistance, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries, and promote the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance, Zhang said.

For his part, the Vietnamese prime minister said Vietnam will always bear in mind the tremendous assistance given by the party, state and people of China in Vietnam's struggle for national independence and liberation.

Vietnam is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties, intensify high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and push for solid progress in building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)