China, Vietnam coast guards complete first Beibu Gulf patrol of 2024

Xinhua) 16:45, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards have completed their first joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf for 2024, the 27th joint patrol conducted by the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies since 2006, an official statement said Tuesday.

