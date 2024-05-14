CPC delegation visits Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:48, May 14, 2024

HANOI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Shitong, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Vietnam from May 12 to 13, at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

During the visit, Zhao met with Le Hoai Trung, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee and chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

The Chinese delegation held talks with the officials in charge of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Popularization and Education and the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

During the visit, the two sides exchanged views on China-Vietnam relations and issues of common concern.

Both sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, deepen the party-to-party exchanges, strengthen their strategic communication, exchanges and mutual learning, push forward practical cooperation, lay a solid foundation among the people for friendship between the two countries, and work together to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)