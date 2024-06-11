Vietnam becomes second biggest durian exporter to China

HANOI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has become the second biggest durian exporter to China, just behind Thailand, local media reported.

Vietnam's durian exports to China jumped 91 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2024, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam's durian exports are burgeoning thanks to its competitive prices. In the first four months of this year, its average price was 4,662 U.S. dollars per ton as against China's average import price of 5,395 dollars, VnExpress reported Monday.

Fresh durians from Vietnam are shipped to China with the benefits of reasonable pricing, quick transportation and all-year-round harvesting seasons, said the Import-Export Department.

Vietnam has 14 agricultural products exported to China, including durian, bird's nest, sweet potato, dragon fruit, longan, mango, jackfruit, watermelon, banana, mangosteen, lychee and passion fruit.

