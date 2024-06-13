China's top political advisor meets CPV delegation

Xinhua) 16:44, June 13, 2024

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the Political Bureau and secretariat of the CPV Central Committee, as well as head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), urged China and Vietnam to adhere to the strategic guidance of the general secretaries of the two parties and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

He noted that the CPPCC is ready to contribute positively to this end.

Vietnam sincerely appreciates China's valuable support for its revolution and construction, adheres to the spirit and principle of "comrades-plus-brothers" and "top priority" to advance the relations between the two parties and two countries, and firmly pushes forward the building of a community of shared future that carries strategic significance between Vietnam and China, Nguyen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)