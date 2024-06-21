China-Vietnam border tourism booms in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:59, June 21, 2024

Tourists pose for a picture at Dongxing Port, the China-Vietnam border port in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Tourists are seen on the Beilun River bridge on the border of China and Vietnam. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Dongxing city, located on the China-Vietnam border in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, thrives with vibrant cross-border tourism.

The city shares a close and interactive relationship with the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai, which is separated by a river. This dynamic connection serves as a vivid representation of the exchanges and cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnam.

As the summer vacation begins in Vietnam, an increasing number of tourists are entering China through Dongxing Port. In 2023, the port recorded 5.55 million inbound tourist visits, making it the top-ranked border port in China.

Photo shows an aerial view of Dongxing city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai. The two cities are separated by a river. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yun)

Vietnamese tourists wait to go through entry procedures at Dongxing Port in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Yan Lizheng)

Vietnamese tourists return home through Dongxing Port in Dongxing city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

