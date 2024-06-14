Senior CPC, CPV officials hold talks in Beijing

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held talks with Nguyen Trong Nghia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, in Beijing on Thursday.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen cooperation in the field of publicity, deepen the exchange of experience on party and state governance, promote the traditional friendship, and advance the development of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Nguyen said Vietnam is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, enhance political mutual trust, deepen cooperation between corresponding government departments, promote publicity related to the Vietnam-China friendship, and promote the continuous development of the relationship between the two parties and two countries, as well as the socialist cause.

