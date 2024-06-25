Chinese premier meets Vietnamese PM

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

DALIAN, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday afternoon met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, who is in northeast China's city of Dalian for the upcoming 2024 Summer Davos.

Li conveyed cordial greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Li noted that last year, General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, drawing a blueprint for China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to further implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two parties, and promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future in order to benefit the two peoples and contribute to regional peace, stability and development, Li said.

He called on the two countries to make full use of their economic complementarity, facilitate synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, expand the scale of trade and investment, strengthen connectivity, and continue to foster new growth points for cooperation on new energy and digital economy.

China is willing to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with Vietnam in fields such as tourism, medical education and youth to consolidate public support of the China-Vietnam friendship, the premier said.

Chinh said that strengthening long-term friendly cooperation with China is a strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy.

The Vietnamese side firmly adheres to the one-China policy, supports China's development, and supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Chinh said.

He added that Vietnam is willing to work with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and promote the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future to achieve more fruitful results.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

