New China-Vietnam cargo route promotes air logistics

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A direct air cargo route linking Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was launched Monday, according to SF Airlines.

This direct cargo route adds a new air logistics channel between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, said the air cargo carrier.

Five round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle between China and Vietnam every week on this route, providing about 280 tonnes of air cargo transport capacity.

This route is expected to support cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, manufacturing, agricultural products and other fields. It will also help enhance connectivity between China and the ASEAN region, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said the cargo airline.

Goods exported from China are mainly air express mail, e-commerce goods, hardware accessories, and electronic products accessories. Imported goods are mainly fresh agricultural products, such as lobsters and durians.

With 87 freighters, SF Airlines, which is headquartered in Shenzhen, is the country's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. The company is committed to continuously leveraging its fleet and network advantages to enhance services to the international supply chain, said SF Airlines.

