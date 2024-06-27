Chinese FM meets with Vietnamese counterpart on bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the close high-level exchanges between China and Vietnam fully demonstrate the special friendship between the two parties and countries, as well as the high level of mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries.

China stands ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push for new advance in the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, said Wang.

Vietnam always regards China as the top priority and strategic choice of Vietnam's foreign policy, Bui Thanh Son noted, adding that Vietnam firmly pursues the one-China policy, firmly opposes "Taiwan independence," and opposes interference by external forces in China's internal affairs.

Vietnam is willing to work with China to strengthen exchanges at all levels and cooperation in various fields, and jointly advance the cause of socialist construction, he said, adding that Vietnam is willing to actively participate in a series of global initiatives proposed by China.

