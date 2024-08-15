Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit China from Aug. 18 to 20

Xinhua) 15:15, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from Aug. 18 to 20, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

