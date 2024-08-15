Home>>
Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit China from Aug. 18 to 20
(Xinhua) 15:15, August 15, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam will pay a state visit to China from Aug. 18 to 20, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Vietnam conclude joint counter-terrorism training
- China firmly opposes Vietnam's submission on undersea shelf in South China Sea
- Chinese, Vietnamese vessels conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
- New China-Vietnam cargo route promotes air logistics
- China, Vietnam discuss strategic transport infrastructure cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.