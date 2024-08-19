China is always top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy: To Lam

Xinhua) 07:56, August 19, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is always the top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam said here on Sunday.

At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, To Lam is undertaking a state visit to China from Aug. 18 to 20. He arrived in south China's Guangzhou Sunday morning, making China the first country he has visited since taking office as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee earlier this month.

Noting that Vietnam's revolutionary history is closely linked with that of China, To Lam said the older generations of leaders of the two parties and countries have forged deep friendships, and the Vietnamese people will never forget China's assistance in Vietnam's national liberation, independence and socialist construction.

He said that his party and country have always considered the development of relations with China as the top priority in their foreign policy, and will strive to carry on the tradition of bilateral friendship created by the older generations of leaders of the two parties and countries.

To Lam and his delegation left for Beijing after finishing their visit in Guangzhou Sunday afternoon.

