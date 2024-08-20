China's top legislator meets with Vietnam's top leader

Xinhua) 08:54, August 20, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, met with To Lam, Vietnamese president and general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, on Monday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to follow the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, push forward the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and contribute to each other's socialist modernization drives.

Zhao said that China's NPC is willing to work with the National Assembly of Vietnam to implement the bilateral cooperation agreement, make good use of the counterpart exchange mechanism, promote multi-channel cooperation, strengthen the exchange of experience in legislation and supervision, and provide a legal guarantee for the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

Noting that Vietnam has always considered the development of relations with China to be a strategic choice and top priority, To Lam said Vietnam is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields.

He said Vietnam is ready to maintain close exchange between legislative bodies and promote the construction of a community with a shared future of strategic significance to a greater extent.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)