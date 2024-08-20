Peng Liyuan chats over tea with Vietnam's first lady

Xinhua) 08:59, August 20, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, in Beijing on Monday.

Peng said that China and Vietnam are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers and the two countries share cultural bonds in the fields of literature, art and cuisine.

It is expected that the two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation, deepen mutual understanding and promote the development of friendship, she added.

Vietnam has made important achievements in promoting the development of women's cause, and the two sides can strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, Peng said, calling on both sides to encourage young people to learn each other's language and enhance friendly sentiments.

Peng invited Ngo Phuong Ly to enjoy Chinese opera, dance, folk music and other performances and Ngo Phuong Ly thanked Peng for her warm reception and thoughtful arrangements.

Ly expressed admiration for Peng's positive contributions as UNESCO's special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education and commended the wonderful performances by Chinese artists.

Ngo Phuong Ly said that she is very interested in the profound Chinese culture and looks forward to the continuous enhancement of cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Vietnam and China.

The two sides should further promote exchanges between their women as well as youth, deepen mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people friendship, she added.

Video Source: CGTN

Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 19, 2024. Ngo Phuong Ly is accompanying To Lam on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

